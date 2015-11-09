HSHS St. Mary's Hospital offering Alzheimer's Series

DECATUR - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital has announced it is partnering with the Greater Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association to offer the 2015 Alzheimer's Series on November 17.

This event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Assisi Room at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. During this series, participants will learn more about the causes, signs, and symptoms of stress when providing care for someone with Alzheimer's, as well as strategies to help reduce that stress.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (217) 464-5610.