University of Illinois dismisses Athletic Director Mike Thomas

CHAMPAIGN - University of Illinois Interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson has announced that Athletic Director Mike Thomas has been dismissed from his position.

The decision was announced on November 9. Wilson says Senior Associate Athletic Director Paul Kowalczyk has been appointed interim athletic director, effective immediately. Additionally, University of Illinois officials also released the final reports into various allegations made against the school's football and women's basketball programs.

According to Wilson, the reports found no misconduct or violations of policies or standards by Thomas, but that a change in leadership was needed in order to move forward. Wilson adds that Thomas "has done a good job of leading through recent challenges."

The reports may be viewed by visiting http://go.illinois.edu/athleticreviewreports. We will post updates as they become available.



Information courtesy of: University of Illinois News Bureau