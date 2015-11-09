Decatur citizens invited to Coffee with a Cop

DECATUR - Central Illinois citizens will be able to talk with Decatur Police officers over a cup of coffee during a "Coffee with a Cop" event on November 18.

Officials say Coffee with a Cop aims to increase transparency and strengthen the relationship between police and Decatur residents. During the event, citizens will be able to discuss safety concerns, neighborhood issues, and provide input.

This event will be held at 1280 East Pershing Road from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. For more information about this event, email Decatur Police Sgt. Brad Allen at ballen@decaturil.gov.