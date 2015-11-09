Macon County Environmental Management Department to begin special recycling program

MACON COUNTY - Macon County residents with unwanted strings of holiday lights will be able to recycle them through a special program that begins on November 18.

Officials say the lights may be donated at the Macon County Environmental Management Department, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until January 22, 2016. Individuals who wish to recycle the lights are asked to remove all packaging from the lights.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to contact local thrift stores about donating working lights. For more information, call (217) 425-4505 or visit www.MaconGreen.com.