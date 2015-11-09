Simmons Cancer Institute Receiving Over $10,000 Donation

SPRINGFIELD – BJ Grand Salon & Spa will be presenting Simmons Cancer Institute with a donation of $17,535 from the Beautiful Bras Fundraiser.

The fundraiser took place throughout the month of October. Events occurred at all three of BJ Grand Salon & Spa locations to raise cancer awareness and lend support to survivors. Area designers were invited to decorate a bra that represented their individual story or business.

Vice President of the business Gail Lorenzini says over 60 designers participated in the 2015 fundraiser.

“They created some of the most beautiful entries we’ve seen and rallied their supporters to raise over $8,000 in the last week of voting,” Lorenzini says.

BJ Grand will hold a check presentation on November 13 at 10 AM to present the donation to Simmons Cancer Institute. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase hair loss accessories including wigs, hats and scarves for wig boutiques in Springfield and Champaign, Illinois.

This presentation will take place in the lobby of the Simmons Cancer Institute, located at 315 West Carpenter Street. The public is invited to attend.

Further information about the Beautiful Bras Fundraiser is available here.