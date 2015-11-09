Macon County man named site vice president at Clinton Power Station

CLINTON - Exelon Generation officials have announced that a longtime Macon County resident has been named site vice president at the Clinton Power Station.

Officials say Plant Manager Ted Stoner has been promoted to site vice president. Stoner has nearly 20 years of experience at the Clinton Power Station, starting off as a union maintenance technician and being promoted to leadership roles in projects, maintenance, and work management.

Officials also say Stoner's Plant Manager position will be filled by Brad Kapellas, whose Exelon career spans 25 years. For more information about Exelon, visit http://www.exeloncorp.com/Pages/home.aspx.