New Program Offers Court Supervision By Mail

SPRINGFIELD – Sangamon County Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo and Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser announce a new program that will offer court supervision by mail will start on the first of the year.

Milhiser says the decision to award supervision remains with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, and only cases and individuals eligible will be granted that supervision. Instructions on an envelope, sent to traffic case defendants, will fully explain the steps and requirements.

Petty traffic cases with a single charge are the only cases eligible at this time.

Tickets for speeding more than 21 miles per hours would not be eligible, nor would tickets with several offenses.

“Thousands of local residents could take advantage of this program. About a quarter of motorists eligible for supervision pursue that option, so up to 4,000 could take advantage of this each year,” Milhiser explains.

Motorists eligible for this program would not have to appear in court or hire an attorney.

Officials say this program is likely to reduce traffic in the Sangamon County building, resulting in less congestion for those who do have to appear.

The court will only accept cashier’s checks or money orders for the mail-in program.