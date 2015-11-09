Millikin Students participating in Box City event

DECATUR – The annual Box City event is returning to Millikin’s campus in support of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week on Friday, November 13.

National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is held each year the week before Thanksgiving. This year’s official dates are November 14 – 22.

This event is hosted by Millikin University’s Human Service Connection and the Macon County Continuum of Care as part of Millikin’s #END Campaign to help bring hunger and homelessness awareness to the local community.

Students will spend the evening outside in cardboard boxes on the Miller Quad to simulate an accurate perspective on homelessness.

Groups will begin checking in starting at 5 PM, with cost for attending being a donation of one non-perishable food item.

Participants will be working in the community in addition to spending the night in these conditions. They plan to walk to the Salvation Army, located at 229 West Main Street, between 7 and 8 AM, where they will serve breakfast starting at 8:30 AM.

Millikin’s Human Service Connection, Office of Inclusion and Student Engagement (ISE) and the Macon County Continuum of Care will also be hosting a screening of the documentary “The Homestretch” on Thursday, November 19.

The film follows three homeless teens as they attempt to stay in school. This screening will take place at the Avon Theater, located at 426 North Water Street. It will start at 7 PM. Tickets are free of charge.

Further information about National Hunger and Awareness Week is available here.