Deadbeat Illinois Gets Water Service Cut

Marshall - The southeastern Illinois city of Marshall in Clark County is flexing some muscle to get deadbeat Illinois to pay its back utility bills.

Monday, the town cutoff water service to the Cumberland Road Rest Area on Interstate 70 just across from the Indiana border. IDOT was forced to close the rest area at mid-morning.

Tuesday, Mayor Camie Sanders, Senator Dale Righter, (R) Mattoon, IDOT and representatives of the governor’s office will meet at the state capitol in Springfield. IDOT is trying to convince Marshall not to terminate electric, water and gas service to an IDOT facility in the city.

Marshall cuts off utility service to residents if they fall 60 days behind in their utility bills. IDOT owes Marshall about $15,000 and has not made a utility payment since July.