Crossing Healthcare Hosting Diabetes Awareness Event

DECATUR – Crossing Healthcare officials announce they will be hosting a Diabetes Awareness event on Wednesday, November 11 from 1 – 3 PM.

The event will feature several vendors with information on Diabetes, Diabetes options at Crossing Healthcare and giveaways. Officials also say the American Diabetes Association will be visiting to present a certificate acknowledging that Crossing Healthcare is the second facility in Macon County to receive accreditation from the ADA.

According to Crossing Healthcare, 9% of people in Macon County have Diabetes. Healthy People 2020 says that Diabetes affects 23.6 million people in the entire country.

Crossing Healthcare currently offers educational programs on Diabetes, medical group visits for the disease and medical nutrition therapy with a registered dietitian. Groups for support and weight-loss support are also coming soon.

This event is free and open to the public. Crossing Healthcare is located at 320 East Central Avenue in Decatur.

More information about Crossing Healthcare and its services is available here.