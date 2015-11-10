Woody's Bar hosts 240th birthday celebration for U.S. Marine Corps

UPDATE -

DECATUR - Woody's Bar hosted a 240th birthday party for the United States Marine Corps on Tuesday, November 10.

This event will begin at 6:00 p.m. at 1190 West South Side Drive in Decatur. A cake cutting ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m., followed by a salute to the oldest and youngest Marines in the building. Attendees will also be able to participate in a Special Forces - Wounded Warrior raffle at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, call (217) 972-8523.