Central Illinois citizens invited to attend Veterans Day program at RCC

DECATUR - Richland Community College is inviting central Illinois citizens to attend a special Veterans Day program on November 10.

The program will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Mueller Student Center, and will feature local filmmaker Nick Walsh as guest speaker. Walsh will discuss his film, "Fire for Effect," which shows the impact and legacy of the Vietnam War on Decatur and the city's veterans.

This event is open to the public. For more information, call (217) 875-7211, ext. 205.