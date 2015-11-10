2 injured in Monday night crash

ILLINOIS - Illinois State Police say two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-57 Monday night.

Police say the crash happened on I-57 Southbound near mile post 137 at about 10:01 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, authorities say a 2005 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer, went off the roadway, drove through a fence, and struck several small trees before being engulfed in flames.

ISP officials say both the driver and the passenger were able to get out of the vehicle on their own and notify another motorist. Police say the passenger was taken to a local hospital with incapacitating injuries, and that the driver was injured, but refused treatment.

Authorities also say the driver was cited for failure to wear a seat belt and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and the passenger was cited for failure to wear a seat belt. We will provide more details as they become available.