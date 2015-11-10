The Salvation Army helping veterans during "Veterans Stand Down" event

DECATUR - The Salvation Army is partnering with the Coalition for Veteran's Concerns to host the fourth annual "Veterans Stand Down" event on November 13.

Officials say they aim to help veterans in need of assistance during this event. According to Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Wes Dalberg, more than a dozen different organizations will be on hand to assist veterans during this one-day event.

Veterans will be able to learn more about services like financial aid, emergency housing, disability assistance, senior care, dental care, legal aid, job training, mental health assistance, and much more. Additionally, there will be information about veteran employment.

All veterans who wish to attend will need to bring proof of service, and round trip transportation will be provided to veterans from Bloomington, Champaign, Clinton, and Danville. For more information about the Salvation Army, visit http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/.