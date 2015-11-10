Springfield Holiday Farmers Markets offering local foods before winter

SPRINGFIELD - Central Illinois residents will have at least two more opportunities this year to stock up on local foods before the winter during the Springfield Holiday Farmers Markets on November 21 and December 19.

The markets will be held in the Illinois Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Illinois Stewardship Alliance officials say more than 35 central Illinois vendors will be in attendance to sell vegetables, poultry, beef, pork, eggs, cheese, honey, and wine. Additionally, those in attendance will be able to purchase lunch, hot chocolate, and apple cider, and kids' activities will also be held.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the Springfield Holiday Farmers Markets, call the Illinois Stewardship Alliance at (217) 528-1563 or visit www.ilstewards.org.