Macon County History Museum looking at effects of the Civil War in Illinois

DECATUR - The Macon County History Museum has announced it will host a presentation on the Civil War in Illinois on November 12.

Officials say the event will feature guest speaker Tom Emery, and will take a look at home life in Illinois during the Civil War, divided opinions throughout the state during the War, highlights of Illinois troops in major battles, and much more.

The presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. at 5580 North Fork Road in Decatur. The cost to attend is $2 per person.

For more information, call (217) 422-4919.