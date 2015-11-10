Tickets on sale for "'Tis the Season" Holiday Luncheon and Card Party

LINCOLN - The Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Auxiliary says tickets are on sale for its "'Tis the Season" Holiday Luncheon and Card Party on December 7.

This year's event will take place at the American Legion at 12:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, lunch, and a game of bridge or pinochle.

Proceeds from this year's event will benefit the local Lifeline program. Officials say Lifeline helps citizens throughout the community live independently and safely by providing participants a fast and easy way to contact emergency services, usually through a pendant or wristband.

Tickets for this event cost $15. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call (217) 605-5701.