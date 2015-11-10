MCCD hosting Turkey Scavenger Hunt

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting residents to attend a Turkey Scavenger Hunt on November 22.

Participants will uncover facts about turkeys as they work their way toward a Thanksgiving-themed prize at the end. This event will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs Nature Center.

The scavenger hunt is free and open to the public, but you must register online by November 20. For more information, or to register, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org.