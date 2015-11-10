SMTD Announces Veterans Day Service Hours

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Mass Transit District (SMTD) issued a statement reminding passengers Veterans Day will be the first reduced service holiday since changes were made by the Board of Trustees in July.

On Wednesday, November 11, buses will run on their “Saturday” schedules, but Night Service will run as normal.

SMTD officials say additionally, the normal transfer center will be moved to 5th and Jackson from 6:15 – 11:45 AM to accommodate the Veterans Day Parade.

SMTD’s Service Planning and Marketing Specialist Steve Schoeffel says these changes will also impact other holidays, including Washington’s Birthday, Lincoln’s Birthday and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“With many officers and businesses closed on several holidays, we believed we could reduce our hours to reduce costs in the midst of budget uncertainty without significantly affecting our passengers,” Schoeffel adds.

Schoeffel wants to make it clear to the public that the system will still operate on Veterans Day despite these schedule changes.

Saturday hours schedules are available on paper maps and schedules at the SMTD office, located 928 South 9th Street and posted in shelters at the downtown transfer center at 5th and Capitol. Schedules can also be viewed at SMTD.org.