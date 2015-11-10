Rantoul police investigating bank robbery

RANTOUL - The Rantoul Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a bank robbery that happened on November 10.

Rantoul police say officers were dispatched to Rantoul First Bank in the 1500 block of East Grove Avenue at about 10:50 a.m. for a report of a robbery. Upon arriving, officers learned that a man entered the building, spoke to an employee about opening an account, presented a note to the employee and displayed a handgun, and left the bank on foot after the employee complied with the note.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, standing 6'0", and was wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans with whitewashed areas, and a black stocking cap. Authorities also say the suspect was described as having tattoos on his neck and hands, and was carrying a black draw-string bag on his back.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.