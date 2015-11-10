IEMA Releases Severe Storms Preparation Tips

ILLINOIS – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is encouraging Illinois residents to stay aware of local forecasts and be prepared to act if storm warnings are issued.

IEMA Director James K. Joseph explains severe thunderstorms and tornadoes can happen any time during the year. Joseph also adds IEMA officials are keeping an eye on the storm system expected to hit on Wednesday, November 11.

Residents can prepare themselves by setting up technology to deliver notifications and updated information about severe weather warnings.

Joseph suggests using resources such as a weather alert radio, Wireless Emergency Alerts, weather alert apps, TV and radio broadcasts, online sources, outdoor warning sirens and more.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather alert radios can also be programmed to issue a tone alarm and provide information about a warning in a specific county. These alarms can be issued 24/7, even during overnight hours when many people are sleeping.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) can be used on smartphones, along with several other smartphone alert apps.

IEMA officials also caution to not rely heavily on outdoor sirens, as they will not always rouse a person from sleep or be audible from inside a building.

Residents are also reminded to seek shelter immediately if a tornado warning is issued in their area.

Further information on severe weather preparedness can be found here.