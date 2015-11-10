Decatur Vets Featured In Vietnam Film

Decatur – A documentary is in the works involving Vietnam veterans from Decatur.

“Fire for Effect” will feature more than three dozen Decatur area Vietnam veterans telling their stories and sharing their experiences.

“I feel that it’s a story that needs to be told,” filmmaker Nick Walsh told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “It’s a massive historical event really not only for the country but for the community of Decatur.”

Walsh, speaking at a Veterans Day event at Richland Community College, says he has 600 to 700 hours of footage being edited. The film is expected to be released in early 2016.