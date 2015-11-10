Portion of Faries Parkway Affected By Power Line Work

DECATUR – Decatur city officials announce Ameren will be working on Faries Parkway beginning Monday, November 30.

Ameren crews will be performing maintenance on a 138kV overhead power line. This work will cause the closure of Faries Parkway from the north lane of westbound Brush College Road east to main entrance gate #2 of the ADM Plant.

The closure will start on November 30 at 7 AM and continue until approximately 5 PM on Friday, December 4.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use caution and seek alternate route around the work zone.