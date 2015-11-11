Veteran to receive bracelet from brother who died in World War II

DECATUR - After 70 years, a bracelet belonging to a U.S. pilot who was killed in Germany during World War II will be returned to his last surviving family member during a Veteran's Day program in Decatur on November 11.

U.S. Air Force veteran Guy Hawkins, 93, will be in attendance to accept the bracelet of his brother, Robert Hawkins. Officials say the bracelet was found at a crash site, and was kept by a family in Germany for years.

The Veteran's Day program, sponsored by the Veteran's Assistance Commission of Macon County, Inc., will be held at the Decatur Civic Center at 7:00 p.m. For more information about the Veteran's Assistance Commission, visit http://www.co.macon.il.us/veterans-assistance.php.