U of I students who receive MAP Grants could face new financial challenge

URBANA - University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign students could face a new financial hurdle caused by the lack of a state budget.

According to an email sent to students by University Interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson, the school will credit Illinois MAP Grant awards to eligible students for spring semester classes, despite current budget constraints. However, Wilson adds that university officials may be required to remove the funds from students' accounts and have the students repay the university if MAP funding is not received by the state.

Officials say the Student Financial Aid Office will be able to work with students on other funding options in the unlikely case that the MAP funding is not received.

For more information, email finaid@illinois.edu or call (217) 333-0100.