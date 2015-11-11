DMH makes 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list

DECATUR - Truven Health Analytics has announced that Decatur Memorial Hospital has been named one of the country's 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals for the fifth year in a row.

Truven Health officials say they conducted a study that measured performance in certain areas, including risk-adjusted mortality, 30-day readmission rates, and much more. The results of the study placed Decatur Memorial Hospital as one of the top teaching hospitals without cardiovascular residency programs.

For more information, or a complete list of hospitals that made the cut, visit http://100tophospitals.com/studies-winners/50-top-cardiovascular/year/2016.