Ameren Illinois shares storm preparedness tips

COLLINSVILLE - In preparation for the forecasted storms expected to make their way through central Illinois Wednesday evening, Ameren Illinois is encouraging customers to take precautions in case of inclement weather.

Ameren officials also say they are preparing crews to respond in a quick and efficient manner in case service is disrupted. Strong winds can cause the power lines to move up and down quickly, resulting in damage to cross arms, insulators, and wires, which can interrupt service.

Residents are being asked to make sure their cell phones are fully charged before severe weather hits, and to report any downed power lines, natural gas odor, or power outages as soon as possible. Additionally, residents are advised to unplug sensitive electronic equipment, or protect it with a high-quality surge protector, and to stay away from downed power lines.

For more safety tips or information, visit https://www.ameren.com/illinois.