UIS professors start crowdfunding campaign for Hepatitis C research

SPRINGFIELD - University of Illinois - Springfield officials have announced that two professors are planning to use crowdfunding to raise money for a research project aimed at studying Hepatitis C in the central Illinois homeless population.

The study is being led by UIS Assistant Professor of Biology Kanwal Alvarez, UIS Associate Professor of Public Health Josiah Alamu, and SIU School of Medicine Division of Infectious Diseases Chief Dr. Janak Koirala. They will be joined by several students at UIS.

During the study, homeless populations in Decatur, Champaign, Springfield, Bloomington, and Peoria will be tested to determine how many people are infected with Hepatitis C, and to further study the transmission of the virus.

The crowdfunding effort is aiming to raise at least $500 in order to fund the research. Officials also say they have a goal of raising more than $2,000 by mid-December. Money raised will be used to purchase testing kits and equipment.

For more information, or if you would like to donate, visit http://go.uis.edu/homeless/.