The Children's Museum of Illinois Prepares for Giving Tuesday

DECATUR — The Children’s Museum of Illinois wants you to remember Giving Tuesday. This year it is December 1.

For the last three years, Giving Tuesday has grown in popularity and importance, with over $45 million donated in 2014. Giving Tuesday uses the hash-tag #GivingTuesday on different social media platforms to encourage people to donate time and resources to local issues and challenges.

This year, Children’s Museum of Illinois has set a fund raising goal of $5,000 for Giving Tuesday.

If the goal is reached by noon on December 2, the community will enjoy a free admission day on the first day of Winter Break for many students, which would be December 21.