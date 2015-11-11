Senator Manar Proposes Plan To Reopen State Museum

SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Andy Manar’s proposal to reopen the Illinois State Museum system has received veto-proof support from lawmakers.

The Senate approved Manar’s (D – Bunker Hill) legislation in August, while the House approved it on Tuesday, November 10. Both entities approved it with bipartisan, veto-proof majorities.

Senate Bill 317 was introduced in July to guarantee the State Museum in Springfield, along with its four branch sites, stay open.

“The State Museum is a vital educational and cultural institution and should remain open,” Manar explains.

The bill’s next step is going to Governor Rauner.