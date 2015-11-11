Decatur Park District may close one of three golf courses due to budget problems

DECATUR - The cost to run golf courses may mean cut backs or even closures for the Decatur Park District.

Park leaders are considering closing one of the courses in the Soy City.

At its annual golf focus group meeting on Tuesday, November 10, the Park District said, despite cuts to staff and other expenses, the city's three golf courses continue to lose money. That could force the closure of one of the courses in the future.

It would most likely be the city's oldest course: Scovill Golf Course.

However, it's important to note the Park District is only in the talking stages and no decision has yet been made.