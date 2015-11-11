15th annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights kicks off on November 28

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Center Partnership has announced that the 15th annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights will be held on November 28.

The parade will travel through downtown Champaign beginning at 6:00 p.m. After the parade, a tree lighting will take place in One Main Plaza. Attendees will be able to see floats, bands, and Santa Claus while collecting candy.

Additionally, families will be able to enjoy pre-parade entertainment like face painting, live music, and more. Food and beverage vendors will also be in on site.

For more information, or for a parade entry and route map, visit champaigncenter.com.