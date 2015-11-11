Adult Education Classes Could be Cut as Budget Impasse Continues

Decatur - Students in the Decatur school district's adult education classes are working hard.

Some are working to get into college and others to make themselves career ready.

"I've been given an opportunity to further myself and actually begin a career," said Heather Tankersley.

Another student, Ashley Crane said,"I want to find a good job and further my education."

Because of the state's lawmaker's failure to pass a new budget these programs and others may not be around after December 31st.

"Without these programs in place nobody is going to be able to move forward," said adult education manager Rocki Wilkerson.

Wilkerson also said that without a budget hundreds of students will be impacted.

"If nobody is providing the services then our students and our families aren't receiving the benefits. And unfortunately, that leads to not being able to finish your education, leads to not getting employed, and moving on down the line. If we don't have these services in place, there's going to be a lot of people feel the impact."

For those students trying to better their own lives the message to lawmakers is simple.

"When you're 18, you're just not prepared and so as adults you've had awhile to kind of figure out yourself and what you would like to give back to the world," said Tankersley.

"We're writing essays to the governor on why education is important to us versus the state budget and they're going to be sent off to the governor just explaining to him how important it is for me to get my education so i can get a good career," added Crane.