U.S. Census Releases Stats on Veteran Population in Illinois

CHICAGO – Here's some data from the U.S. Census Bureau on the state's Veteran population.

There are nearly 728,000 veterans who live in Illinois.

Female Illinois veterans: 5.7 percent

Unemployment rate for Illinois veterans: 7 percent

Homeless Illinois veterans: 1,234

County with highest percentage of civilian veterans: St. Clair County, 14.9 percent

County with lowest percentage of civilian veterans: Cook County, 5.4 percent

Illinois veterans who served in: