U.S. Census Releases Stats on Veteran Population in Illinois

CHICAGO – Here's some data from the U.S. Census Bureau on the state's Veteran population. 

There are nearly 728,000 veterans who live in Illinois.

  • Female Illinois veterans: 5.7 percent
  • Unemployment rate for Illinois veterans: 7 percent
  • Homeless Illinois veterans: 1,234
  • County with highest percentage of civilian veterans: St. Clair County, 14.9 percent
  • County with lowest percentage of civilian veterans: Cook County, 5.4 percent

Illinois veterans who served in:

  • World War II: 70,933
  • Korean War: 87,394
  • Vietnam era: 253,578
  • 1990-2001 Gulf War: 100,626
  • 2001 or later Gulf War: 68,308
  • Peacetime: 183,975
