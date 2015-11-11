Illinois Linebacker Julian Jones Suspended Pending Criminal Investigation

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois freshman linebacker Julian Jones has been suspended indefinitely, head coach Bill Cubit announced Wednesday night.

According to a University of Illinois press release, the suspension is in response to a pending investigation of an alleged crime committed in Georgia during the team's bye weekend of October 16-18.

No additional details were released, and the university declined further comment.

Jones was a 3-star recruit in the class of 2015 out of Westlake High School in Atlanta. He has played in eight games this season, primarily on special teams.