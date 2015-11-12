Champaign earns energy award, savings

Ameren Illinois plans to award Champaign its “Most Progressive City” award for the second consecutive year during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Champaign City Building.

Between June 1, 2014 and May 31, 2015, businesses and residents finished 1,025 energy efficiency projects through power company programs, saving more than 3.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, according to Ameren.

Now, Champaign residents may qualify for help improving the energy efficiency of their own homes, as a part of the Champaign Growing Greener program, according to the city. The city and Ameren say that they have set aside money to help with those efficiency projects, and city residents may qualify for a free home energy audit and a 20 percent bonus incentive for improving insulation or sealing air and duct leaks.

To learn about those incentives or schedule a free energy audit, call Ameren Illinois at 1-866-838-6918.