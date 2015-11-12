University of Illinois to consider proposed settlement with Steven Salaita

CHICAGO - University of Illinois officials say they have reached a proposed settlement with Steven Salaita regarding a 14-month employment dispute.

The settlement will be considered by the university's Board of Trustees meeting on November 12. Under the settlement, Salaita would receive $600,000 and would have his legal costs covered in exchange for not being employed at the school, and not seeking or accepting any future employment at the University of Illinois. Additionally, Salaita would dismiss any legal claims made in court.

The agreement also stipulates that it would not constitute an admission of wrongdoing by the school. The $600,000 payment would be covered by University self-insurance and funds from the institution.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.