Ameren recognizing two central Illinois cities for improving energy efficiency

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Ameren Illinois is recognizing two central Illinois cities for reducing energy usage and increasing energy efficiency.

Ameren officials say Decatur was named a "Most Progressive City" for the second year in a row. The award was presented to city officials during a ceremony at the Decatur Civic Center at 10:00 a.m. Decatur received the award due to significant energy savings by residents and businesses over the last year.

Officials also say Champaign is being recognized a "Most Progressive City" for the second year in a row. The award was given to the city following the completion of more than 1,000 energy efficiency projects, resulting in more than 3.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and more than 213,500 therms of gas each year. Champaign Mayor Deborah Feinen will accept the award during a ceremony later today.

For more information about Ameren, visit https://www.ameren.com/illinois.