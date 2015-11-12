Groundbreaking ceremony held of Illinois State Police Memorial Park

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police officials were joined by state lawmakers and Springfield officials Thursday morning to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memorial park.

The Illinois State Police Memorial Park will honor Troopers who have died in the line of duty. The park will be located at the formerly-known Becker Park, on Lawrence Avenue between Sixth and Seventh Streets.

For more information, visit https://www.isp.state.il.us/memorialpark/memorialpark.cfm