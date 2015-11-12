OSF HealthCare announces increase in minimum wage for its workers

PEORIA - OSF HealthCare has announced that it is raising the minimum wage for all of its workers effective November 22.

Officials say they will increase the minimum wage to $10.00 an hour. Approximately 482 employees are expected to be impacted by this change. The increase is a $1.75 jump for workers in Illinois, and a $1.85 jump for Michigan workers.

OSF HealthCare is based in Peoria, and consists of 11 care facilities in Illinois and Michigan, as well as two colleges of nursing, a network of home health services, and a physical organization. For more information, visit https://www.osfhealthcare.org/.