OSF HealthCare announces increase in minimum wage for its workers

PEORIA - OSF HealthCare has announced that it is raising the minimum wage for all of its workers effective November 22.

Officials say they will increase the minimum wage to $10.00 an hour.  Approximately 482 employees are expected to be impacted by this change.  The increase is a $1.75 jump for workers in Illinois, and a $1.85 jump for Michigan workers.

OSF HealthCare is based in Peoria, and consists of 11 care facilities in Illinois and Michigan, as well as two colleges of nursing, a network of home health services, and a physical organization.  For more information, visit https://www.osfhealthcare.org/.

