Millikin University hosting annual "Box City" event

DECATUR - In support of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Millikin University has announced it will partner with the Macon County Continuum of Care to host an annual Box City event on November 13.

The event, being held on the university's campus at 5:00 p.m., aims to raise awareness of homelessness and hunger in the community. Millikin students who participate will spend the evening outside in cardboard boxes to help gain perspective on homelessness. The next morning, the participants will make their way to the Salvation Army to serve breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m.

The cost to attend this event is a donation of one non-perishable food item. For more information, visit https://www.millikin.edu/performance-learning/box-city.