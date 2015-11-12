Authorities issues LEAP Alert for Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police and Springfield Police Department say they have issued a LEAP Alert for a missing 80-year-old man.



Authorities say they are searching for Springfield resident Don Shadley, 80. Shadley is described as a white male standing 5'7", weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue wind breaker, and police say he uses a walker and suffers from dementia.



Springfield police say Shadley is driving a silver 2010 Chervolet 4-door vehicle with the license plate "9778827" He was last seen in Springfield last night, and may be on his way to the Chicago area.



If you see Shadley, or have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 753-5660 or dial 911.