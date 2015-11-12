Illinois Commerce Commission approves Grain Belt Express application

CHICAGO - The Illinois Commerce Commission says it has approved an application regarding the Grain Belt Express Transmission Line.

ICC officials say they approved Clean Line Energy Partners' application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity to construct, operate, and maintain a high voltage electric transmission line. The transmission line will allow electricity produced through high-capacity wind generation to be transmitted to regional organizations that serve Illinois.

The Grain Belt Express Transmission Line would span 780 miles, and would tap into a power grid in Indiana. The line would be placed through Christian, Clark, Cumberland, Greene, Macoupin, Montgomery, Pike, Scott, and Shelby Counties. Under the current plan, construction would begin in 2017 and be completed in 2019.

For more information, or to view any documents related to this case, visit www.icc.illinois.gov and search docket number 15-0277.