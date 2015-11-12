Recycle your Christmas Lights

 If you're already getting into the holiday spirit, the Macon County Environmental Management Department is offering an opportunity to properly recycle your unused Christmas lights. 

You can drop off your lights at the Macon County office building starting next week.  Any proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Red Cross of Central Illinois relief fund.

