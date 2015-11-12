Gov. Rauner announces Holiday Card Drive for military members

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois citizens who wish to send tokens of appreciation to members of the Military serving our country are encouraged to participate in this year's Holiday Card Drive.

This year's initiative was announced by Governor Bruce Rauner, and will be done in partnership with the United Service Organizations of Illinois. Rauner also says that citizens who wish to participate should send their holiday cards to the USO of Illinois as soon as possible. Cards will be accepted through mail delivery from now until November 30 at the following address:

USO of Illinois

333 South Wabash Avenue, 16th Floor

Chicago, IL 60604

The United States Postal Service is also recommending the following deadlines to ensure timely delivery:

- Standard Post – as soon as possible (deadline was Nov. 7)

- Space Available Mail (SAM): Nov. 25

- Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL): Dec. 3

- Priority Mail: Dec. 10, except for AE ZIP 093, which is Dec. 3

- First-class letters and cards: Dec. 10, (except for AE ZIP 093, which is Dec.3)

- Priority Mail Express Military Service: Dec. 17. This service is not available to AE ZIP 093; check with your local post office to find out if it’s available to another specific APO/FPO/DPO address.

For more information about the USO of Illinois, visit www.usoofillinois.org.