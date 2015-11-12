Arsenic And Old Lead

Hegeler – An environmental clean-up is underway in a residential neighborhood about 3 miles south of Danville.

Thirty nine lots are part of the clean-up. Many residents feel additional lots are contaminated and should be included in the $4 million project.

The properties were contaminated with arsenic and lead from an old zinc smelting facility that closed in 1954. EPA has been testing soil in the neighborhood for the past decade. A group of residents claim the contaminated dirt is causing cancer. EPA and other health agencies have stated there is not a significant health risk.

“My husband passed in December of ’14 from larynx and esophageal cancer,” Hegeler resident Becky Anderson told WAND I-Team reporter Doug Wolfe. “If you research it the contamination in this soil causes that type of cancer.”

Two feet of dirt is being dug up on targeted lots. The dirt is not taken to an EPA approved landfill. Instead it is being returned to the zinc plant site where it came from originally. EPA states the dirt will be moved again as part of a clean-up of that site.