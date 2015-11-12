Tim Nugent, pioneer for the disabled, passes away

CHAMPAIGN--The University of Illinois lost a visionary member of its family Wednesday.

Tim Nugent, founder of the university's Disability Resources and Educational Services division passed away at the age of 92.

Thanks to Nugent's persistent advocacy for the disabled, the U of I became the first university with cut-curbs, accessible buses, and a dorm designed for those with disabilities.

It also became the home of the first-ever wheelchair basketball league.

"It's about everything he did to change the world and perceptions of people with disabilities and sport was his vehicle to do that," said Stephanie Wheeler, head coach of the U of I's women's wheelchair basketball team. "So I think for me now, I see sport as this amazing vehicle for social change and that is due in large part to what I learned from Doctor Nugent.

Nugent was the director of DRES from its start in 1948 through 1985.