ISP responds to two-vehicle crash in Cass County

UPDATE – The Illinois State Police of District 9 say they have identified a woman who died in a two vehicle crash that took place on U.S. Route 67 on November 12.

41-year-old Latoya Linder, of Justice, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. State troopers say she was traveling north on the route, three-quarters of a mile south of Beardstown, when she left the roadway to the right into loose gravel.

A semi-truck was traveling south at the same location at that time. Linder overcorrected, re-entered the roadway and struck the trailer of the truck.

A 22-year-old individual, along with a 3-year-old girl, were present in the car with Linder. Both were taken by ambulance to St. John’s Hospital. The child was later airlifted from St. John’s Hospital to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Troopers listed the two as being in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to Culbertson Hospital in Rushville with non-life threatening injuries.

