IHSA Football Quarterfinal Schedule

Round three of the IHSA football playoffs begins this weekend. All 32 quarterfinal games kick off Saturday. Check below for times and locations for all of our local teams. The IHSA's football playoff website can be found here.

1A

#4 Carrollton (10-1) @ #9 LeRoy (8-3) - 2pm

#3 Arcola (11-0) @ #2 GCMS (11-0) - 2pm

2A

#4 Dee-Mack (9-2) @ #1 Tri-Valley (11-0) - 2pm

#12 Auburn (8-3) @ #1 Pana (11-0) - 2pm

#15 Athens (7-4) @ #11 Nashville (9-3) - 2pm

3A

#1 St. Joseph-Ogden (11-0) @ #5 Bloomington-Central Catholic (10-1) - 4pm

#10 Unity (8-3) @ #6 Monticello (10-1) - 2pm

4A

#4 Rochester (10-1) @ #1 Belleville-Althoff Catholic (11-0) - 3pm

#3 Taylorville (11-0) @ #10 Breese-Mater Dei (8-3) - 2pm

5A

#4 Champaign-Central (10-1) @ #1 Washington (11-0) - 1pm

6A

#2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (11-0) @ Crete-Monee (9-2)