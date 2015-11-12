IHSA Football Quarterfinal Schedule

Round three of the IHSA football playoffs begins this weekend. All 32 quarterfinal games kick off Saturday. Check below for times and locations for all of our local teams. The IHSA's football playoff website can be found here.
1A
#4 Carrollton (10-1) @ #9 LeRoy (8-3) - 2pm
#3 Arcola (11-0) @ #2 GCMS (11-0) - 2pm
2A
#4 Dee-Mack (9-2) @ #1 Tri-Valley (11-0) - 2pm
#12 Auburn (8-3) @ #1 Pana (11-0) - 2pm
#15 Athens (7-4) @ #11 Nashville (9-3) - 2pm
3A
#1 St. Joseph-Ogden (11-0) @ #5 Bloomington-Central Catholic (10-1) - 4pm
#10 Unity (8-3) @ #6 Monticello (10-1) - 2pm
4A
#4 Rochester (10-1) @ #1 Belleville-Althoff Catholic (11-0) - 3pm
#3 Taylorville (11-0) @ #10 Breese-Mater Dei (8-3) - 2pm
5A
#4 Champaign-Central (10-1) @ #1 Washington (11-0) - 1pm
6A
#2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (11-0) @ Crete-Monee (9-2)