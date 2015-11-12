Still No Budget Another Move for Child Advocacy Center

DECATUR- Another result of the state budget crisis. Macon County Child Advocacy Center has moved multiple times in their existence always due to the ever looming uncertainty of the state’s financial situation.

Director Jean Moore said, “a move is tough for anybody and transition is hard but i mean the space itself will be very nice very welcoming so we hope the kids will feel safe there it they have something that they need to talk about they can do it there."

Due to the state budget they will be moving from their current location on N. Water and into a former DOVE Inc. building on East Clay street in Decatur.

The organization is the main leader in child protective resources. Offering counseling for sexual and physical abuse cases as well as working closely with the police department.

The move is one that involves many hands in the process union carpenters, painters and more are lending their help to the move in anyway they can.

Moore said, “we just moved about three years ago with the generosity of the same folks and so we turn around and we had to ask again and they've stepped up and we appreciate that community support."

For more information stay connected with us as we follow their transition.